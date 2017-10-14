Diesel joins top brands in dropping photographer Terry Richardson over sexual harassment claims
Fashion houses Valentino and Bulgari and publisher Condé Nast have banned Richardson over allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Fashion label Diesel has joined a long list of major brands to announce that they will no longer work with photographer Terry Richardson over widespread sexual harassment allegations against him, Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.
“I can confirm to you that we are not collaborating with Terry Richardson for the Diesel campaign, and also that we don’t have plans to work with him, a spokesperson for Diesel was quoted as saying.
Richardson, known for his sexually explicit behaviour, has faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at his photoshoots for nearly two decades, according to The Guardian. However, despite the allegations, he has photographed many famous personalities, including Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Kate Moss.
Besides Diesel, fashion houses Valentino and Bulgari and Condé Nast, the publisher of magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair, have also banned Richardson recently.
Denying the sexual assault allegations, a spokesperson for Richardson said, “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”
A recent article in The Times had called Richardson the “Harvey Weinstein of fashion” in the backdrop of a series of high-profile allegations of sexual harassment, including those against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, and director James Toback.