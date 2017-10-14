Uttar Pradesh: Swiss couple assaulted near Agra, one arrested
The man was left with a fractured skull and hearing impairment and the woman with a broken arm.
A group of men allegedly assaulted a Swiss couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri near Agra, leaving the man with a fractured skull and hearing impairment and the woman with a broken arm. The police arrested one person on Wednesday in connection with the case, reported the Hindustan Times.
They identified the arrested suspect as the brother of Mukul, who is mastermind behind the attack. “We have now identified two of the accused... Search is on for Mukul,” Pradeep Kumar, the officer in charge of Fatehpur Sikri police station, told the Hindustan Times. External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has sought a report from the state government, and added that her team would reach out to the couple.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Kumar said the couple was attacked when they were walking alongside a train track in Fatehpur Sikri. The men attacked the couple with sticks and stones.
Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz told The Times of India that the men first passed comments and then tried to take selfies with Droz. They also tried to find out where the couple was staying in Agra. “They hurled stones at both of us,” Droz told the daily. “I was hit on the back, shoulder and hand. I still cannot understand why they attacked us. They didn’t take any of our valuables.” They added that after the attack passersby filmed videos of them on their mobile phones.
Circle officer at Achnera in Agra district Satyam Singh said that the couple did not want to file a police complaint. Later, the police registered the case on its own, reported the Hindustan Times.
The attack highlights the lack of security for foreign tourists in Agra. Chief Minister Adityanath had said that the Taj Mahal was important for the state’s tourism sector. “It is our priority to provide facilities and safety to tourists there,” he had said.