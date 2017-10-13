International News

Three women engineers sue Uber for unequal pay, race and gender discrimination: Reuters

The lawsuit said the company pays women and people of color less and doesn’t promote them as frequently as men, whites and Asians.

by 
Image credit: Reuters

Three women engineers have sued Uber Technologies Inc for discriminating against them. They said they have lost out on earnings, promotions and benefits because of this, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit, filed by three Latina software engineers Ingrid Avendano, Roxana del Toro Lopez and Ana Medina, said the company pays women and people of color less and does not promote them as frequently as men, whites and Asians. It is the latest blow to the ride-hailing company that has been under the scanner this year over allegations of a hostile work culture, particularly for women.

Women, Latino, American Indian and African American employees are given lower performance scores, the lawsuit said. As a result, they are confined to more menial tasks, it said. Avendano and Toro Lopez left Uber this summer, after more than two years with the company. Medina is still employed there, the Reuters report said. Uber was yet to respond to the lawsuit.

This year, several cases about the technology sector’s domination by white men have been filed, according to a Bloomberg report. Twitter and Microsoft have been accused of not letting women technical workers and engineers advance. In September, Google was hit with a class action suit that alleges it pays men more than women.

Uber controversies this year

An investigation into Uber’s administration began after a former employee alleged sexual harassment and sexism at the company in a blogpost in February 2017.

In June, Uber fired its Asia-Pacific business head Eric Alexander after it was found he made copies of and shared the medical records of a woman who had been raped while using the company’s taxi service in India in 2014. It faces a lawsuit from Google’s owner Alphabet over allegedly stealing trade secrets related to self-driving cars.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was criticised after a video showed him arguing with an Uber driver. The company’s Senior Vice President of Engineering Amit Singhal resigned in February 2017 for not informing them about a sexual harassment allegation against him while he was at Google.

In August, Uber appointed Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive officer after his predecessor Kalanick was forced to step down following the numerous scandals involving the management.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.