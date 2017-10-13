Indian markets rise in afternoon session to close at record highs
The top gainers on the Sensex were BHEL, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.
India’s benchmark indices closed at record highs for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as the markets continued to feel the effects of the government’s Rs 2.11-lakh-crore plan for bank recapitalisation. The BSE Sensex surged 104.63 points to close at 33,147.13. The NSE Nifty also rose 48.45 points to finish at 10,343.80 points. Both indices had traded flat in the morning session.
The top gainers on the Sensex were BHEL, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto. The five top losers were ICICI Bank, Tata Motors DVR, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints.
On the Nifty, the biggest gainer was BPCL, followed by Indian Oil Corp, HPCL, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki. The stocks that declined the most were HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp and Ambuja Cements.
Other major Asian markets had a mixed day. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell by 100.51 points, while the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index declined by 15.81 points. However, Japan’s Nikkei rose 32.16 points and the Shanghai SE Composite Index finished almost flat at 10 points higher.
The Indian rupee rose 12 paise against the United States dollar to 64.76 at 3.46 pm.