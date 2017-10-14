‘Narendra Modi has a very big chest, but a small heart,’ says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress vice president said people were fast losing trust in the government.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday kept up his attacks against the government over the state of the economy, saying rising unemployment was a ‘Modi-made disaster’, The Economic Times reported.
“Demonetisation and GST have crippled our economy,” he was quoted as saying by CNN-News18. “India’s GDP stands at 4.2%.”
Gandhi, who was speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Delhi, said people were quickly losing trust in the government. “It is fair to say that the expectations people had from Narendra Modi lie shattered,” he said. “India deserved a solid vision but did not get it.”
Taking a jab at the prime minister, the Congress leader said: “Prime Minister Modi has a very big chest but a small heart.”
The Congress leader also criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for “having the nerve to go on TV every day and say everything is fine”.
Earlier on Thursday, in a tweet in Hindi, the Congress vice president mocked Jaitley and the Finance Ministry’s efforts to boost the economy. He told the minister that the economy was in an ICU because of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, and the efforts to revive it were not working.