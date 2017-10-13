International News

Syrian regime was responsible for deadly gas attack: UN report

More than 87 people were killed on April 4 when sarin gas projectiles were fired on rebel-held Khan Sheikum town.

by 
OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP

United Nations investigators on Thursday said that Syria’s ruling regime under Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the deadly sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in April, AFP reported. More than 87 people were killed in the attack in Syria’s Northwest province of Idlib on April 4.

“The panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhun on 4 April 2017,” said the report, accessed by AFP. While Western intelligence reports had earlier blamed the regime for the attack, Syria and ally Russia said a rebel weapon may have detonated on the ground.

The report has increased global pressure on Assad’s regime. The US, which has been gaining ground against the Islamic State group in several territories, has renewed calls for Assad to step down.

“The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end, and the only issue is how should that be brought about,” said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged the “international community to unite to hold Assad’s regime accountable”.

The report was compiled by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Joint Investigative Mechanism that was created by the UN Security Council in 2015, Reuters reported. Its mandate was renewed in 2016 for a year, and is due to expire in mid-November.

Earlier this week, Russia had vetoed a proposal to extend it. The Joint Investigation Mechanism had previously blamed the Syrian government forces for three chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.