state news

Andhra Pradesh Police serves notice to Kancha Ilaiah, denies permission to speak at Vijayawada meet

The Dalit activist alleged that the state government was resorting to undemocratic methods and that there was a threat to freedom of speech and expression.

by 

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday served a notice to writer and social activist Kancha Ilaiah and barred him from addressing a public meeting in Vijayawada, IANS reported. Police officials told Ilaiah that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Vijayawada because organising a rally or a meeting in the city could create law and order problems.

The Dalit writer alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was resorting to undemocratic methods, IANS reported. He further said there was a grave threat to freedom of speech and expression in the state.

The writer has been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in his book Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu. Ilaiah has reportedly claimed that the Arya-Vysya community used to eat meat and were agriculturalists.

The joint committee of Arya Vysya and Brahmin communities had threatened severe consequences if Ilaiah was allowed to hold the gathering in the city, according to IANS. The Aikya Vedika had also planned to organise a meeting to counter the writer’s. However, their meeting was called off after the police assured them that Ilaiah would not be allowed to visit Vijayawada.

The World Arya-Vyasa Mahasabha had earlier accused the writer of receiving funds from abroad, and sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. They also demanded that the police book him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly making money through illegal sources.

On October 12, the Hyderabad Police had registered a case against the writer for hurting religious sentiments. On September 11, Ilaiah had filed a police complaint after he said he received threat calls because of his book.

But, on October 15, the Supreme Court had refused to ban Ilaiah’s book because it said the author’s fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression must not be curbed. “When an author writes a book, it is his or her right of expression,” the bench had said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.