Badminton

French Open: Srikanth beats Prannoy to enter 5th Superseries final of 2017, Sindhu crashes out

The new world No 4 came back from a game down to beat his compatriot 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a tight semi-final.

by 
BADMINTON-INA | GOH CHAI HIN / AFP

New world No 4 Kidambi Srikanth entered a remarkable fifth Superseries final in this calendar year after beating compatriot HS Prannoy in three games in the semi-finals of the French Open. The 24-year-old now has a chance to win his fourth Superseries title of the year and second successive one on Sunday.

Srikanth did not start the match well as Prannoy took a 7-3 lead to begin the first game. The Guntur lad fought back briefly to take a 10-8 lead before Prannoy launched a fightback to take the first game easily 21-14.

The second game was a tight affair with both players going neck and neck. Prannoy had a 19-17 lead towards the end and was only two points away from clinching the match. However, Srikanth fought back to win four straight points to take the game 21-19 and force a decider.

The third game was again en extremely tense affair with the score being 10-10 at the halfway point. Prannoy won three straight points to open up a slender lead, which he kept till 18-16, again giving the impression that he was going to run away with the game. However, Srikanth ensured an encore as he won five straight points to take the match 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in one hour and two minutes.

In the final, Srikanth will face the winner of the second semi-final between Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Sindhu has an off day

In the women’s singles draw, world No 2 PV Sindhu lost her semi-final match in straight games to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. The fifth-ranked Japanese beat Sindhu 21-14, 21-9 to set up a summit clash against world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who defeated China’s He Bingjao in three games in the other semi-final.

Sindhu and Yamaguchi went neck-and-neck to begin the match until the score was tied 14-14 in the first game. From here, Yamaguchi unleashed a flurry of smashes to which Sindhu had no response, as the Japanese won seven straight points to take the first game 21-14.

It was more of the same to begin the second game, as Yamaguchi extended her run to 13 straight points before Sindhu could get one back for herself. At 11-2 to the Japanese in the interval of the second game, it looked unlikely that Sindhu would mount a comeback from that point. Yamaguchi eventually won the second game 21-9 and moved on to her second final in two weeks.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.