Nine newborns die at Ahmedabad civil hospital in 24 hours, Gujarat sets up investigation panel
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met senior health officials on Sunday to review the situation.
The Gujarat government on Sunday ordered an investigation into the deaths of nine newborns at Ahmedabad’s civil hospital since Friday midnight, PTI reported. A committee under RK Dixit, the deputy director of medical education, will investigate what led to the causes of death.
A hospital official said 18 children have died in the last three days at the facility, PTI reported. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met senior health officials on Sunday to review the situation, said Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health and family welfare department.
Five of the babies were brought to the hospital from other places and suffered from “extremely low birth weight” complications, and some suffered from life-threatening diseases, PTI quoted a government release as saying. They had diseases including hyaline membrane disease, early onset septicaemia, severe birth asphyxia and disseminated intra-vascular coagulation, the government said.
The panel is expected to submit its report in a day, Ravi said.
Around five to six newborns die in the Ahmedabad civil hospital daily, the release said.
This comes just two months after at least 63 children had died at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s constituency of Gorakhpur. The deaths took place between August 7 and August 11.