Thousands of government doctors threaten to resign en masse in Rajasthan over unfulfilled demands
Their demands include formation of a separate cadre for in-service doctors, corrections in salary discrepancies, housing and safety, among others.
A doctors’ body in Rajasthan on Sunday said it will forward resignations of about 10,000 doctors to the state government if it does not agree to 33 long-pending demands, PTI reported. Hundreds of doctors gathered in Jaipur on Sunday to give their resignation letters to the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association.
“For around four months, we have been agitating peacefully in a Gandhian way, but the government [does not appear to be] serious, as no action on our pending demands has been taken so far,” Dr Ajay Chaudhary, president of the association, told DNA.
He said the list of demands was not only for the doctors but also for improving healthcare in Rajasthan. Their demands include formation of a separate cadre for in-service doctors, Rs 10,000 grade pay benefit for doctors, corrections in salary discrepancies, housing facility and safety for all doctors.
“Doctors do not have any intention of creating problems for patients by submitting mass resignations, but we are forced to do it,” Chaudhary said, adding that the resignations will be effective from November 6.