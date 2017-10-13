‘Witch hunt,’ Donald Trump says after reports of first charges in Russia investigation

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday went on a tirade on Twitter, after reports that the first charges in the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election were filed on Friday. According to reports, the first arrests could be made on Monday.

Trump said the allegations of a collusion between his campaign and Russia were part of a “witch hunt for evil politics”. He claimed that the investigators had not thoroughly examined the allegations against Hillary Clinton or the 2010 Uranium One deal with Russia, which was approved by the Barack Obama administration. Republicans, who claimed that the deal proved collusion between Clinton and Russia, launched an investigation against Obama and Clinton.

“Instead, they look at phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion’, which doesn’t exist,” Trump said in one of his tweets. “The Democrats are using this terrible [and bad for our country] Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the Republicans are now fighting back like never before.”

The US president also claimed that evidence against the Democrats and Clinton were “pouring out” and urged authorities to “do something”.

About an hour later, he ended his rant, tweeting: “All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!”

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is heading the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling. Mueller has been investigating alleged financial dealings between Trump’s aides and foreign governments, including Russia and Turkey, for possible money laundering and tax evasion.

The former FBI chief has questioned Trump’s closest confidants, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort.