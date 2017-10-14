Heavy rain hits Chennai, more showers predicted in Tamil Nadu over the next few days
Nearly 20 mm rainfall was recorded in 24 hours in the state’s Capital.
The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and at least eight other coastal districts in Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours, The Times of India reported.
Heavy rain hit Chennai, triggering traffic snarls in several parts of the city. As the showers intensified on Monday morning, commuters faced a tough time wading through water-logged streets.
Besides Chennai, the coastal districts of Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur will also receive heavy rain over the next four to five days. Some parts in Puducherry are also expected to receive moderate showers.
The rainfall has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation which is currently prevailing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast and the Tamil Nadu coast, Skymet Weather reported. Within 24 hours, the Nungambakkam observatory recorded 20 mm rainfall in the city, it added. Papanasam in Tirunelveli district received 5 cm rainfall, while Mylaudy and Kuzhithirai areas in Kanyakumar districts received 5 cm and 4 cm rainfall, PTI reported.