National News

Advocate who allegedly helped accused in Junaid Khan lynching case has RSS links: The Indian Express

He was among the first lawyers to be selected for a Haryana government panel when the BJP was voted to power in the state in 2014.

by 
Naveen Kaushik/Facebook

A senior government lawyer, suspected to have assisted the counsel for the accused in the Junaid Khan murder case, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since childhood and has represented the Bharatiya Janata Party in television debates, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

However, Additional Advocate General Naveen Kaushik said the charge that he had helped the lawyer representing the accused was a “misconception”, and that he was ready to provide an explanation whenever he was asked for one.

Last week, Additional District and Sessions Judge YS Rathore, who is hearing the Junaid Khan case in Faridabad, asked the Haryana government, the advocate general’s office and the Bar Council to take action against Kaushik. Rathore alleged that Kaushik was helping the people charged with the murder of 16-year-old Junaid Khan on board a Delhi-Mathura train on June 22.

Rathore said Khan’s lynching was a sensitive case, and that if Kaushik appeared to be aiding the defence counsel, “it will create a feeling of insecurity” among the victims.

Kaushik was among the first lawyers to be selected for a Haryana government panel when the BJP was voted to power in the state in 2014. He is also associated with the Bharatiya Bhasha Abhiyan and Adhivakta Parishad, an RSS-affiliated advocates’ organisation. He was seen in television debates as a BJP spokesperson in the run-up to the 2014 general elections, The Indian Express reported.

On June 22, Junaid and three of his brothers had boarded a local train from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Station. A fight broke out between the brothers and a few passengers over seats. The incident turned communal after a mob allegedly called the four “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters” and threw their skull caps on the floor. The 16-year-old was killed in the fight, while his brothers were hospitalised with stab wounds.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.