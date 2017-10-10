The big news: Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli as explosion toll rises to 26, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi mocked the Congress’ comments on ‘zero tolerance to corruption’, and actor Kamal Haasan accused the Hindu right wing of terrorism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in NTPC plant explosion rises to 26, Rahul Gandhi meets victims’ families: A magisterial inquiry will be conducted, the district collector said.
- Congress has become a laughing club, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh rally: Even a child won’t believe the Congress’ promise of zero tolerance of corruption, he added.
- Debates are giving way to violence and terrorism among the Hindu right wing, says Kamal Haasan: The Hindu right wing is moving from the idea of ‘Truth alone triumphs’ to ‘Might alone triumphs’, the actor and politician wrote in a column.
- Goa is the safest for women in India, Delhi, UP and Bihar rank lowest on Gender Vulnerability Index: The study aims to identify the status of Indian women with regard to education, health, poverty and protection.
- Three killed in shooting inside Walmart store in Denver suburb: Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing security footage to find information about the attacker.
- UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns amid sexual harassment allegations: Earlier this week, he had apologised for putting his hand on the knee of a journalist in 2002.
- Civil aviation ministry issues draft rules governing use of civilian drones: The drones will be classified into five categories based on maximum take-off weight, and most of them will be issued a unique identification number.
- Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma yet to register for Aadhaar, says he shares the concerns of his people: The chief minister said the whole idea of democracy is diluted if the right to privacy is not upheld.
- Army to induct first Indian canine breed into its ranks: Six Mudhol hounds, which have undergone intensive training in Meerut, will now face tests in operational areas such as Jammu and Kashmir.
- Archaeologists to excavate site where locals claim Duryodhana tried to kill the Pandavas, says report: The Archaeological Survey of India has approved the excavation in the area in Uttar Pradesh after requests from local historians.