Users can link mobile number with Aadhaar using one-time password from December 1, says UIDAI
Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court it could not change the deadline to link all mobile numbers with Aadhaar, which is February 6.
The mandatory linking of the Aadhaar with phone numbers does not require going to the retailer from next month, the Unique Identification Authority of India said on Thursday. From December 1, users can link the two using a one-time password on their phones.
Telecom service providers will not need to verify biometric details to link mobile numbers with Aadhaar.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday reiterated in the Supreme Court that the deadline to link all mobile numbers with Aadhaar was February 6, and Aadhaar was also mandatory to open new bank accounts, The Times of India reported. The government said it could not change the deadline as the Supreme Court had itself asked for such a date while hearing a petition in February this year.
The government also said that no one had died of starvation because they did not have Aadhaar. This statement was made after reports said that a child died in Chhattisgarh because her family was denied ration benefits as their document was not linked to Aadhaar.
On March 23, the Department of Telecommunications had issued a notice, making it mandatory for all telecom companies to re-verify existing customers through the Aadhaar-based E-KYC process, by February 6, 2018. The directive was applicable to both prepaid and postpaid users. It said connections that were used only for the internet and did not have incoming or outgoing calling facilities must be linked to another number provided by the user.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing several cases against the mandatory linking of more than 50 schemes with Aadhaar.