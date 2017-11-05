Former Union Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. He was placed on life support, ANI reported.

In September, he had suffered a brain stroke.

Tiwari is the only Indian to have served as chief minister of two states – Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He also served as Minister of External Affairs in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet, The Indian Express reported. In 2009, he resigned as governor of Andhra Pradesh after a local news channel had allegedly broadcast explicit clips of him with three women in the Raj Bhavan.

Tiwari and his son Rohit had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in 2017.