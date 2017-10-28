PM Narendra Modi promises Centre’s assistance with flood relief work for Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised to assist Tamil Nadu with flood relief and rehabilitation works, ANI reported.

Modi is in Chennai to attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil daily Dina Thanthi. He is also scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader P Muralidhar Rao tweeted.

Unidentified officials from the DMK also confirmed the meeting, saying Modi will visit the veteran leader’s house in Chennai’s Gopalapuram area at around 12.30 pm, Financial Express reported.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu today, PM Sh Narendra Modi ji will visit senior most leader from the state and former CM Sh M. Karunanidhi. — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) November 6, 2017

After arriving in the city, the Prime Minister discussed with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam the current situation in the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which have been lashed by heavy rains over the past week, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them of all assistance from the Centre with regard to situation arising due to heavy rain, floods in TN — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

Though the intensity of rainfall in Chennai has fallen sharply, with only 9mm of rainfall being recorded in the city in the past 24 hours, more rains are expected on Monday, SkymetWeather reported.

In response, the state government decided to keep schools close on Monday in the districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.

On Sunday, Palaniswami inspected various relief works across Chennai and admitted that 115 areas still remain waterlogged, The Hindu reported. He said the government had taken immediate steps to remove stagnant water, and said authorities would take up long-term projects to prevent flooding in the future.