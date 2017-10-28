Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi promises Centre’s assistance with flood relief work for Tamil Nadu

Although the intensity of rainfall in Chennai has fallen sharply in the past 24 hours, more showers are expected on Monday.

by 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised to assist Tamil Nadu with flood relief and rehabilitation works, ANI reported.

Modi is in Chennai to attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil daily Dina Thanthi. He is also scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader P Muralidhar Rao tweeted.

Unidentified officials from the DMK also confirmed the meeting, saying Modi will visit the veteran leader’s house in Chennai’s Gopalapuram area at around 12.30 pm, Financial Express reported.

After arriving in the city, the Prime Minister discussed with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam the current situation in the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which have been lashed by heavy rains over the past week, ANI reported.

Though the intensity of rainfall in Chennai has fallen sharply, with only 9mm of rainfall being recorded in the city in the past 24 hours, more rains are expected on Monday, SkymetWeather reported.

In response, the state government decided to keep schools close on Monday in the districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.

On Sunday, Palaniswami inspected various relief works across Chennai and admitted that 115 areas still remain waterlogged, The Hindu reported. He said the government had taken immediate steps to remove stagnant water, and said authorities would take up long-term projects to prevent flooding in the future.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.