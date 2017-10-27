The business wrap: Markets end flat after touching new intra-day highs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sebi will inquire the firms named in the Paradise Papers leak, and Apple will make a debut in campus placements in India with IIIT-Hyderabad.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Markets end nearly flat after scaling all-time highs during the day: The top losers on both indices included Sun Pharma, NTPC and Bharti Airtel.
- Sebi to investigate Indian companies named in Paradise Papers leak: The regulator said it will first ask listed firms for details about offshore entities and then match these with their filings to check for irregularities
- Apple to visit an Indian engineering college for placements for the first time: The company has registered as a recruiter with the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad.
- Supreme Court rejects Jaypee Infratech’s plea to pay back homebuyers in installments: The bench ordered the real estate firm to arrange for Rs 2,000 crore by November 13, the next date of hearing.
- After demonetisation, 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore, says Centre: So far, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has deregistered 2.24 lakh companies and disqualified at least 3.90 lakh directors.
- Reliance Communications to shut down voice calls from December 1: The company, burdened with a debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, will only provide 4G services.
- At least 207 million accounts on Facebook are fake or duplicate: The social media giant explained that improved methods to identify fake accounts was behind the 6% surge from previous estimates.
- Rs 2 lakh crore working capital of businesses stuck with government after GST, says report: The amount is stuck with the government because of a lack of clarity on how it will refund the excess tax paid by traders.
- BMW recalls over one million vehicles in North America over fire risk: Some were recalled because of defective valve heaters and others because of faulty wiring, the German automaker said.
- GST is the ‘Great Selfish Tax’, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal CM urged social media users to change their profile pictures to black on Wednesday, to mark a year since demonetisation was announced.