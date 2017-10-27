Watch: IndiGo ground staff manhandle passenger at New Delhi airport

Private airline IndiGo was on Tuesday accused of physically assaulting and manhandling a passenger in October.

A video released by Times Now shows two ground personnel restraining the 53-year-old passenger, Rajeev Katiyal, and barring him from boarding the shuttle bus that takes passengers from the tarmac to the terminals. They then push him to the ground and beat him up. Later, he was reportedly taken to a police station where the airline threatened to file a complaint against him.

Restrained and throttled. No apology given or any action take, this could be you. #TarmacTerrorTape pic.twitter.com/UlDrpBZXFf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 7, 2017

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/Z27PKQ5pLf — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

Katiyal told the television channel that the incident happened on October 15 at the New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. He had travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on IndiGo’s 6E-487 flight.

Katiyal said that he was standing under the shade of the plane as it was a hot day. The ground staff reportedly told him in a rude manner to move.

The video shows the ground personnel asking Katiyal why he used an abusive word against them. Following an argument, they are seen assaulting the passenger instead of taking him to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel or other appropriate authorities.

Responding to the accusations, the airline said that the incident was “probed by the designated committee”, according to ANI. “Took action against staff who was main culprit by immediately terminating his employment,” IndiGo said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that he has sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. “Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action,” he said.

On November 4, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu accused an Indigo ground staff of misbehaving with her while travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai, even as the airline rejected her claims. Sindhu claimed that the staff behaved rudely with her and an airhostess intervened to advise him against doing so.