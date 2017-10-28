Bharathiar varsity’s vice-chancellor booked under SC/ST Act for denying woman a job, says report

The Coimbatore police have registered a case against the vice-chancellor of the Bharathiar University for allegedly deliberately denying a post-doctoral fellowship and a job to a woman, The Hindu reported. The case has been registered under the the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

A First Information Report was filed against A Ganapathy, the vice-chancellor, after N Srilakshmi Prabha filed a complaint. Prabha said she had applied for the post of assistant professor in the same department in 2016, The Times of India reported.

Prabha said the post was reserved for Scheduled Caste women, which made her eligible. “The university intentionally recruited a man from the Scheduled Caste community,” she said in her police complaint, according to The New Indian Express.

She said she should have also been given priority, as the university had earlier acquired her father-in-law’s agricultural land, and promised to give a job to a family member in return.

“I sent the letter to the higher education secretary saying the university did not follow norms in the recruitment,” Prabha said, adding that she did not get a reply. “I finally approached Madras High Court in March 2017,” she said.

Prabha then applied for the University Grants Commission’s postdoctoral fellowship for women in 2017-18, The Times of India reported. She said the commission asked her to upload her verification documents before July 31, 2017 through Bharathiar University. Prabha told the police that she uploaded her documents on June 27, 2017, but the registrar asked her to change her institute.

Ganapathy, the vice-chancellor, however, denied all the allegations and said there was no discrimination. He told The New Indian Express that Prabha’s application for assistant professor was rejected as she did not meet the requirements. “She was rejected in the personal interview stage,” he said.