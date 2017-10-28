state news

Bharathiar varsity’s vice-chancellor booked under SC/ST Act for denying woman a job, says report

The woman claimed her application for a fellowship was rejected because of an earlier fallout regarding a reserved job at the university.

by 
Representative image | Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

The Coimbatore police have registered a case against the vice-chancellor of the Bharathiar University for allegedly deliberately denying a post-doctoral fellowship and a job to a woman, The Hindu reported. The case has been registered under the the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

A First Information Report was filed against A Ganapathy, the vice-chancellor, after N Srilakshmi Prabha filed a complaint. Prabha said she had applied for the post of assistant professor in the same department in 2016, The Times of India reported.

Prabha said the post was reserved for Scheduled Caste women, which made her eligible. “The university intentionally recruited a man from the Scheduled Caste community,” she said in her police complaint, according to The New Indian Express.

She said she should have also been given priority, as the university had earlier acquired her father-in-law’s agricultural land, and promised to give a job to a family member in return.

“I sent the letter to the higher education secretary saying the university did not follow norms in the recruitment,” Prabha said, adding that she did not get a reply. “I finally approached Madras High Court in March 2017,” she said.

Prabha then applied for the University Grants Commission’s postdoctoral fellowship for women in 2017-18, The Times of India reported. She said the commission asked her to upload her verification documents before July 31, 2017 through Bharathiar University. Prabha told the police that she uploaded her documents on June 27, 2017, but the registrar asked her to change her institute.

Ganapathy, the vice-chancellor, however, denied all the allegations and said there was no discrimination. He told The New Indian Express that Prabha’s application for assistant professor was rejected as she did not meet the requirements. “She was rejected in the personal interview stage,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.