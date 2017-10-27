Air pollution: Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks Transport Department to prepare for odd-even scheme
Meanwhile, all schools in Punjab and some in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till Saturday.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Transport Department to begin preparations to enforce the odd-even scheme in the city, ANI reported. The order comes two days after parts of North India, including the National Capital Region, came under the grip of a dense smog because of worsening air pollution.
The odd-even scheme prohibits vehicles from plying on roads based on the last digit of their registration numbers. Only vehicles with numbers ending with an odd digit can ply on odd dates, while the others are allowed only on even dates. However, all cars are allowed to ply on Sundays.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced that all schools in the state will be closed till Saturday. The Aligarh District Magistrate said schools up to Class 8 in the region will be shut on Thursday and Friday because of the severe smog.
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced earlier in the day that all the schools in the Capital will remain closed till Sunday.
The lieutenant governor also issued orders to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities, and to stop all construction activities in the city till further notice. Baijal directed municipal corporations, the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to increase parking fees by four times in an effort to reduce air pollution.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies and the Industries Department have been told to strictly enforce the ban on the use of electricity generator sets and enforce the prohibition on open burning of crops, as well.