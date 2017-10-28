UK: Priti Patel resigns as cabinet minister for holding unofficial meetings with Israeli officials
British Cabinet Minister Priti Patel has resigned as international development secretary after reports that she held a series of undisclosed meetings in Israel earlier this year came to light, The Guardian reported.
Patel met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other senior political figures, businessmen and lobbyists while on a private holiday with her family in August, and failed to properly disclose everything about the meetings to British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Patel, who has long been viewed as a rising star of the party, was ordered to return from an official trip to Africa on Monday. She met May for six minutes on Wednesday evening before handing in her resignation, The Guardian reported.
In a statement, the former minister said that her actions “fell below the high standards that are expected of a secretary of state”.
Alan Duncan, at present Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s deputy, Work and Pensions Minister Penny Mordaunt and MP Rory Stewart are among the potential candidates to replace Patel, the Independent reported.
This is the second time May has had to reshuffle her cabinet within a week. Michael Fallon resigned on November 1 as Defence Secretary amid sexual harassment allegations against him.