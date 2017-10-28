China can fix the North Korea problem quickly and easily, says US President Donald Trump in Beijing

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said China could fix the North Korea crisis “quickly and easily”, urging President Xi Jinping to “work very hard” on it, the BBC reported.
Trump, who is on a five-nation tour in Asia, also warmed up on his past rhetoric on President Xi and the trade surplus China enjoys with the US. He was critical of both in the past.
“I know one thing about your president: if he works on it hard, it’ll get done,” Trump said, months after he accused Beijing of doing nothing to control North Korea.
On the country’s trade deficit – which means China exports a lot more to the US than it imports – Trump said: “I don’t blame China...after all, who can blame a country for taking advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens...I give China great credit.”
However, he blamed previous US administrations for the “very unfair and one-sided” trade with China.
President Xi, who Trump called a “very special man”, promised healthy and balanced economic and trade relations and said cooperation was the “only correct choice” for a better future for both countries.
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved
Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail
In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.
Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.
The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.
As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.
Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.
In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.
For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.