Mumbai: Traffic policeman tows car with woman and child inside
In a video of the incident, the woman is seen pleading with the policeman to stop towing the vehicle.
The Mumbai traffic police towed a car with a woman breast-feeding her seven-month-old child inside, IANS reported.
The incident took place in Malad on Friday. A video shot by a passerby went viral on social media on Saturday, the report said. The video shows the woman sitting inside her white car with her seven-month-old child when the towing van picks it up and starts moving. The woman is seen pleading with the towing officer – a traffic policeman who was not wearing his name badge. The report said several people also asked the policeman to stop towing the car, but he continued speaking on his mobile phone.
The policeman, later identified as Shashank Rane, has been suspended and the traffic police department has ordered a probe, India Today reported.
Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar said, “I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police-West to conduct an inquiry into the incident immediately.”
Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told India Today the government will take action against those responsible. “I am not aware of the incident. But we assure strict action against such officials. We will not let anybody misbehave with women and children,” he said.