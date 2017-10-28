Movie censorship

Padmavati protest: Police detain 15 in Mumbai, right-wing group members stage demonstration in Surat

The film has been criticised by Rajput and other groups in the state for ‘distorting history’.

Mumbai Police detained at least 15 members of the Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh who were protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavati, ANI reported on Sunday. The film has been criticised by right-wing and Rajput groups in the state for “distorting history”.

In Surat, members of the Rajput Community, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Rajput Karni Sena held a joint protest, ANI reported. “It is not a film, it is history,” Rajput Karni Sena President Lokendra Singh Kalvi told ANI. “You cannot just show anything in the name of a film.”

Members of the Rajput group have objected to Padmavati since shooting began and threatened to delay its release, claiming that the movie distorted history. In January, Bhansali was assaulted on the set of Padmavati in Jaipur in Rajasthan, after which the shoot was shifted to Maharashtra. The movie’s set in Kolhapur was set on fire in March.

Bhansali had released a video, addressing doubts over a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji, played by actor Ranveer Singh, and Padmini, played by Deepika Padukone. The film, he said, was made with “a lot of honesty, responsibility and hard work”.

