US: Indian-origin man shot dead at club, Sushma Swaraj assures family of help
The assailant, Markeese Dewitt, had been escorted out of the club for creating a disturbance, but returned and began firing.
A motel owner of Indian origin was shot dead and four others injured in a shooting in the American state of North Carolina on Saturday, local daily The Fayetteville Observer reported. Akash Talati, 40, who owned the Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club, was killed after a man who had been escorted out of the strip club returned and exchanged gunfire with a security guard.
Police detective Jamaal LittleJohn said the shooter, 23-year-old Markeese Dewitt, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Dewitt was shot four or five times during the exchange of gunfire and remains at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in a serious condition.
The detective said the shooter had been escorted out of the club for creating a disturbance. He then went to his vehicle, took his gun and re-entered the club to shoot. “All we know is he got put out, he goes and gets a gun and it goes crazy from there,” the detective said.
The names of the injured victims have not been released.
Sushma Swaraj takes cognisance
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that the Indian embassy in the United States had informed her of Talati’s death. “We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help,” she tweeted.