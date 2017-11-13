External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Bangladesh had given its assurance that those affected by the mob attack on Hindu homes in Rangpur city would be compensated. She said she had received a detailed report from Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Shringla.

“Bangladeshi authorities have assured him that compensation will be paid to affected persons to rebuild their houses, and adequate security will be provided,” Swaraj said.

The police in Rangpur arrested 53 people after a mob looted and set fire to 30 houses belonging to people from the Hindu community. The mob went on a rampage in Thakurbari village after news spread of a rumoured Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad.

One person was killed after officers opened fire to subdue the angry crowd. Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Wahiduzzaman said they had formed a three-member committee to look into the incident. The panel has been asked to submit its report within a week.