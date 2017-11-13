The University Grants Commission has ordered 123 deemed-to-be-universities to drop the word “university” from their names. Instead, the institutes may use the phrase “Deemed to be University” within parenthesis.

Among the institutes that received the UGC letter are Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra, Christ University, Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore, Indian Agricultural Research Institute and Indian Law Institute.

Citing the Supreme Court order dated November 3, the education body said the use of the word violates Section 23 of the UGC Act of 1956, which stipulates cases where the use of the word “university” is prohibited. Institutes that do not comply with the order will face action under the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016.