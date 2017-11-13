An undertrial died after being shot at inside Delhi’s Rohini Court complex on Monday. The Delhi Police arrested the accused immediately after the incident, the police told the Hindustan Times.

The incident took place around 11.20 am in the corridor near the canteen area when Vinod was being taken back from the court, the police told PTI. The police also seized a country-made pistol from the accused, reported The Times of India.

According to initial reports, the shooting was an outcome of a rivalry between two gangs. The police suspect that the accused posed as a litigant.

More details awaited.

Earlier in April, a 38-year-old undertrial was shot dead in the court complex. In December 2015, a head constable of the Delhi Police was killed and three people were injured after four men opened fire inside the Karkardooma Court Complex in East Delhi.