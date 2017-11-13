The Supreme Court on Monday deferred a review petition filed by Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, to December 12.

The matter was heard by a bench consisting Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. On May 5, the bench had upheld the death penalty for all four convicts in the case.

Six individuals, including a juvenile, had raped a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, whom they had brutally abused, had succumbed to her injuries on December 29 the same year at a hospital in Singapore. The minor accused was released in December 2015 after serving three years in a detention home for juveniles while one convict died in prison.

A trial court had ordered death sentences for the convicts in September 2013, which was upheld by the Delhi High Court six months later. However, the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the sentence after the convicts Akshay, Vinay Sharma, Pawan and Mukesh had moved it.

The incident had triggered country-wide protests and demands to ensure more safety for women in India. The outrage had forced the government to introduce new laws on rape.