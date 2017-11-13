Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Monday said “dirty politics” had begun in Gujarat after a sex video allegedly featuring him went viral on social media. The Patidar leader said the CD would not make a difference to him but the image of Gujarati women was being tarnished through the video.

“Dirty politics has started now,” Patel said in a tweet. The Patidar leaders and the Congress are likely to join forces in the upcoming elections in Gujarat. Patel had alleged on November 3 that the Bharatiya Janata Party may try to defame him with a fake sex CD.

“The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election,” Patel had then said. “What else can one expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy.” This is typical of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added.

Gujarat goes to polls on December 9 and December 14.