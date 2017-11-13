A pregnant woman was killed after a parking attendant ran a car over her in Sector 18 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening, ANI reported. The 26-year-old woman’s husband was seriously injured in the accident and is said to be in a critical condition.

“The couple was out shopping on Sunday evening, when a parking attendant, who lost control of his car, rammed into them,” Noida Police Circle Officer Shvetambar Pandey told ANI.

The woman received fatal injuries to her head, Hindustan Times reported quoting Pandey. She was taken to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, but was declared “brought dead”, Pandey added.

The Noida police arrested the accused and seized the car. The accused is believed to be a minor, however, according to Hindustan Times, he was 18. He has been charged with rash driving, causing death by negligence and endangering life of others.

The woman’s family has demanded strict action against the accused.