The burial ceremony of two Indian soldiers soldiers who fought World War I in France was held in Laventie Military Cemetery at Richebourg on Sunday. The human remains of the two soldiers from the 39th Royal Garhwal Rifles were found during an excavation in September 2016 near the cemetery.

A delegation of the Indian Army, comprising the commandant and subedar major of the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, two bagpipers from the Garhwal Rifles Regimental pipe bank and Colonel Nitin Negi, attended the ceremony.

As part of the Centenary Celebrations of #WorldWar1 two bagpipers from #GarhwalRiflesRegimentalCentre #IndianArmy performed in a concert held at Knokke Heist pic.twitter.com/cFVqgCNRKq — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 12, 2017

Two Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in World War1 at Laventie were buried with full honours at the #Indian Memorial at Neuve Chapelle, France.

More than 74,000 Indian soldiers made ultimate sacrifice in #WorldWar1 pic.twitter.com/QkYlflWOr5 — Flags Of Honour (@FlagsOfHonour) November 13, 2017

The delegation will bring back soil from the graves of these soldiers as a symbolic gesture, PTI reported.

The Garhwal Rifles, raised in 1887, an active role in both World War I and World War II. Nearly 70,000 soldiers from the Indian subcontinent died in World War I, reported AFP.