Remains of two Indian soldiers who were killed in World War I buried in France
A delegation of the Indian Army who attended the burial ceremony will bring back soil from their graves as a symbolic gesture.
The burial ceremony of two Indian soldiers soldiers who fought World War I in France was held in Laventie Military Cemetery at Richebourg on Sunday. The human remains of the two soldiers from the 39th Royal Garhwal Rifles were found during an excavation in September 2016 near the cemetery.
A delegation of the Indian Army, comprising the commandant and subedar major of the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, two bagpipers from the Garhwal Rifles Regimental pipe bank and Colonel Nitin Negi, attended the ceremony.
The delegation will bring back soil from the graves of these soldiers as a symbolic gesture, PTI reported.
The Garhwal Rifles, raised in 1887, an active role in both World War I and World War II. Nearly 70,000 soldiers from the Indian subcontinent died in World War I, reported AFP.