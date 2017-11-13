Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill two militants in encounter at Handwara
Militants had attacked a police check post at Sultanpora earlier on Monday.
Security forces gunned down two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara on Monday. The local administration has suspended internet services in Kupwara and Baramulla, reports said.
Earlier on Monday, militants had attacked a police check post at Sultanpora and security forces retaliated.
Police officials are trying to ascertain their identity and affiliation, The Hindu reported.