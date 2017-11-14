Chennai and its neighboring districts will see another heavy spell of rain over the next few days, the weather department has said.

“A low-pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened and will bring heavy rains in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts and moderate rainfall in Cuddalore, Vilupuram, Puducherry,” S Balachandran, director of the Area Cyclonic Warning Centre, was quoted as saying by the Deccan Chronicle.

Ennore, near Chennai, recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Monday. The Nungambakkam Observatory in Chennai recorded 66 mm of rain, according to Skymet weather.

Earlier in November, at least 14 people died in rain-related incidents after heavy showers lashed Tamil Nadu.