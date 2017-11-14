Journalist Radhika Jones was on Monday appointed the editor-in-chief of United States culture and fashion magazine Vanity Fair. “I’m honoured and excited to succeed Graydon Carter as the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair,” she tweeted.

The 44-year-old will take over as editor-in-chief on December 11. Jones, whose mother is of Indian origin, was the editorial director of the books department at The New York Times.

I'm honored and excited to succeed Graydon Carter as editor in chief of @VanityFair. — Radhika Jones (@radhikajones) November 13, 2017

“I truly feel honored to be entrusted with this role,” she told staff members at the Vanity Fair headquarters at the One World Trade Center in New York City.

Anna Wintour, the artistic director of Condé Nast, which owns Vanity Fair, told The New York Times that Jones was “a fearless and brilliant editor whose intelligence and curiosity will define the future of Vanity Fair in the years to come”.