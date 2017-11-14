The Delhi government on Tuesday withdrew its review petition before the National Green Tribunal seeking modifications to the odd-even policy.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party administration had asked the court to amend its November 11 order that refused to exempt cars driven by women and two-wheelers when the odd-even scheme is in place. The tribunal on Tuesday asked the government to provide logical explanations for its request the next time.

Delhi Govt withdraws its petition for modifications. NGT suggested Delhi govt take care of the logical explanations for #OddEven exemptions when they approach NGT again — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

Reviewing the Delhi government’s plea, the tribunal asked why it cannot run buses only for women to solve the problem of transport when the scheme is in place. It questioned the need for the arbitrary exemptions since two-wheelers are known to pollute the environment more than four-wheelers.

“Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?” the panel asked the Delhi government’s counsel.

The tribunal also rebuked the government, asking it to declare a health emergency in Delhi and apply necessary measures without delay after dangerous levels of particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 persist for over 48 hours. “Do not gift infected lungs to children,” the NGT said.

While industries manufacturing essential commodities can carry on with their activity, the panel said industries that emit pollutants within accepted limits can function only after their emission levels are verified.