Jaya TV Managing Director Vivek Jayaraman said on Tuesday he did not see any hidden motive behind the searches conducted by the Income Tax officials at the channel’s office and his home, The Hindu reported. He said he had answered all queries that the tax officials asked him on Monday after their five-day search ended.

The taxmen “did their duty” and so did he, by giving them the answers, Jayaraman told reporters outside his home in Chennai.

Undeclared income worth about Rs 1,430 crore was detected during the search, PTI reported, quoting unidentified tax officials. This includes over Rs 7 crore in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 5 crore.

Jayaraman said tax officials asked him about his wife’s jewellery, and that he would submit related documents in the next two to three days. “Maybe after days and months, we will be called again and questioned, and whatever questions they will raise, we will answer them,” he said.

Jaya TV’s office in Chennai was among the dozens of locations where the Income Tax department carried out searches on November 9. The locations under the lens are connected to jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala, her family and their business associates.

The searches are connected to several high value deposits allegedly made and rerouted through different companies in the months after demonetisation, Income Tax officials in Chennai had earlier told Scroll.in. They are also connected to dubious investments, fund flow and fudging of accounts, PTI had quoted unidentified Income Tax officials as saying.