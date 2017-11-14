United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday evening accused Russia of meddling in elections and carrying out cyber espionage, the BBC reported. During a speech at a gathering of business executives in London, May said UK would do what is necessary to protect the country and its allies from Moscow.

“Russia has repeatedly violated the national airspace of several European countries and mounted a sustained campaign of cyber espionage and disruption,” she said. “This has included meddling in elections and hacking the Danish Ministry of Defence and the Bundestag among many others.”

She also accused Moscow of trying to “weaponise information” and planting fake stories to “sow discord in the West”. The prime minister, however, added that the UK did not want “perpetual confrontation” with Russia, adding that the country would remain committed to maintaining Europe’s security.

“We know what you are doing, and you will not succeed,” she added. “Because you underestimate the resilience of our democracies, the enduring attraction of free and open societies, and the commitment of Western nations to the alliances that bind us.”

Her comments come in contrast to those of United States President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the allegations of Moscow’s involvement in the presidential elections in US in November 2016. On November 11, Trump said he believed Putin’s denial of Russia interfering in the elections. The two leaders spoke on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

“He said he didn’t meddle,” Trump told reporters in the press cabin on the Air Force One. “I asked him again. You can only ask so many times...He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did.”