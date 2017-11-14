A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Tuesday convicted former Chief Secretary of Jharkhand Sajal Chakraborty in connection with a fodder scam, ANI reported. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on November 21.

More than Rs 900 crore in public funds had been siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury in Jharkhand for over two decades during Lalu Prasad’s reign as the Bihar chief minister. Yadav and others were also found guilty of fraudulent withdrawals worth Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. Chakraborty was the deputy commissioner of Chaibasa at the time of the scam.

In May, the Supreme Court had overturned a 2014 order of the Jharkhand High Court quashing conspiracy charges against Chakraborty, Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra. The court had asked a trial court to complete the proceedings within nine months.