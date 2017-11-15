Soldiers take over headquarters of Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster amid rumours of a coup
This comes a day after the Army chief had threatened military intervention after President Robert Mugabe sacked the vice president.
Soldiers are believed to have taken over the headquarters of the national broadcaster in Zimbabwe, ZBC, amid growing political tension. Loud explosions were also reported in Harare, Reuters reported.
Several staff, as well as a human rights activist, were manhandled by the soldiers. Troopers have been stations across Capital city Harare, but there was no word from the Army about the reason for their actions.
However, this comes about a day after Army General Constantino Chiwenga had warned military intervention after President Robert Mugabe sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week amid a disagreement over succession, BBC reported. The ruling Zanu-PF party had accused Chiwenga of “treasonable conduct”.
While there is speculation about a coup, Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa Isaac Moyo dismissed the rumours and said the government was intact. There is no word from the president or his representatives yet.
President Mugabe has been in power since the country gained independence from Britain in 1980. His government in Zimbabwe has been accused of several human rights violations. The 93-year-old is also accused of maladministration, which has led to a collapse of the country’s economy and healthcare system, among other administrative failures.