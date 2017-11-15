Gujarat Election Commission bars BJP from using ‘Pappu’ in its electronic ads
‘Pappu’ is a social media slur used to refer to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
The Gujarat Election Commission on Tuesday barred the state Bharatiya Janata Party from using the word “Pappu” in an electronic advertisement, PTI reported. The polling monitor held that the use of “Pappu” – a social media slur used to refer to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi – was derogatory.
Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Office blocked an election campaign video that featured a character named Pappu, who is depicted as “dumb” and “does not understand the meaning of development”, The Times of India reported. The BJP disagreed with the decision, but said it will follow the order.
“I think there was nothing objectionable in the campaign video,” Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani told The Times of India. “But we respect the Election Commission’s decision and will abide by its order.”
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain was quoted as saying by PTI that he was unaware of a ban on the video. However, The Times of India said the officer refused to comment on the matter.
Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases – on December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18.