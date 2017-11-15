Nationalist Congress Party will decide Thomas Chandy’s future, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a report that implicated the transport minister in a land encroachment case.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Nationalist Congress Party, which is part of the ruling Left Democratic Front government, will decide on the future of party leader and Transport Minister Thomas Chandy.
Chandy was accused of wrongdoing in a land encroachment case. He was named in a fact-finding report filed by the collector of Alappuzha district. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the minister’s plea to quash the report.
The minister and Kerala NCP President TP Peethambaran will discuss the matter with the party’s central leaders and inform the government of their decision, Vijayan said.
Earlier on Wednesday, ministers from the Communist Party of India boycotted the weekly Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat, The Hindu reported. They asked how a minister who had filed a case against his own government could continue in office and discharge his responsibilities.
Chandy is likely to step down after meeting senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Thursday, according to the report. Former minister AK Saseendran is expected to replace him.