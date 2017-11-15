National News

There should have been a single GST rate, multiple changes prove Centre’s failure: Yashwant Siha

The BJP leader said the government’s publicity of its achievements was unconnected with the ground reality.

by 
IANS

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha criticised the Centre on Tuesday, this time for introducing five different slabs for the Goods and Services Tax.

“Most countries that adopted the GST have one rate,” he said in an interview with The Hindu. “If that was difficult, then they should have probably fixed two rates, one for State GST and one for Central GST. I don’t know what kind of leadership was provided by Finance Minister [Arun Jaitley] to the GST Council that they went for five rates plus cesses, which made it very complex.”

Accusing Jaitley of not “applying his mind”, Sinha said the reduction in GST rates for 178 items showed the government’s failure. “Every rollback is an admission of failure, and a massive rollback where you rollback 178 items at one go only proves the scale of the failure,” he said.

Sinha said the Centre’s publicity of its achievements was “unconnected with the reality of what was happening on the ground, for instance the impact of demonetisation and GST”. The former finance minister said he was worried about the BJP’s future, and the issues he had raised had to be addressed if the party wanted a bigger mandate in 2019 than it received in the 2014 general elections.

He also criticised the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday, likening it to a similar move by Tuqhlaq dynasty ruler Muhammad-bin-Tuqhlaq 700 years ago, The Indian Express reported.

“In history, a number of emperors, monarchs and kings have conducted demonetisation,” Sinha said. “About 700 years ago, there was an emperor in this country, Muhammad-bin-Tuqhlaq, who introduced his currency and ended the circulation of the older one. He is infamous in history for shifting the capital of his empire from Delhi to Daulatabad.”

Sinha claimed India had lost Rs 3.75 lakh crore as a result of the note ban.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.