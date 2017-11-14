‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study
‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains “by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics” tested by American think tank Pew Research Center. In a new study released on Wednesday, Pew said that more than three years since Modi came to power, people’s satisfaction “with both their country’s direction and the state of its economy have grown”.
The results come at a time when both Modi and his government have been severely criticised for their decision to demonetise 86% of the currency in circulation in November 2016 and to implement the Goods and Services Tax in July with five tax slabs.
“The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,” the study says. “More than eight-in-ten say economic conditions are good, up 19 percentage points since immediately before the 2014 election. And the share of adults who say the economy is very good (30%) has tripled in the past three years.”
The survey was conducted among 2,464 respondents in India from February 21 to March 10.
“Modi’s overwhelming popularity extends across India,” the report says, adding that it had grown in the west and the south, declined marginally in the east and was “relatively unchanged” in the north.
At 88%, Modi’s favorable rating is 31 points ahead of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, 30 points ahead of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and 49 points ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.