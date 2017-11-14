Indian companies created over 1.13 lakh jobs in the US, finds study
The report, released every two years, comes at a time when the Trump administration is putting in place policies to protect American workers.
A hundred Indian companies created 1,13,423 jobs across the United States and generated an investment of $17.9 million (around Rs 116 crore), a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry found. This is the fifth edition of the report, titled “Indian Roots, American Soil”, which is released every two years.
“Indian industry and professionals are making significant contributions to the US economy,” said Navtej Sarna, India’s ambassador to the US. “The presence and reach of Indian companies continues to grow each year as they invest billions of dollars and create jobs across the United States.”
The report is a state-wise breakdown of tangible investments and jobs created by 100 surveyed Indian companies with businesses in all 50 US states. Indian firms generated the maximum employment in New Jersey, Texas, California, New York and Georgia, the study found.
The report, published on Tuesday, comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is putting in place policies that to protect American workers. In October, the US government said applicants who want to renew non-immigrant American visas – including the H-1B work permits – will face the same level of scrutiny as those seeking fresh visas. Indians account for the maximum number of H-1B visas-holders in the US.