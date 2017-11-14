United States: Indian student shot dead at a grocery store in California
The local police have arrested a man of Indian origin and are looking for the three other shooters.
Armed robbers shot dead a 21-year-old Indian student from Punjab at a grocery store in California in the United States on Tuesday, The Times of India reported.
Dharampreet Singh Jasser was in the country to study law, and worked at the store in Fresno city in California to fund his education. Jasser was on duty at the store on Tuesday night, when the four men, including one of Indian-origin, barged in to rob the store, local daily Fresnobee reported. Jasser hid behind the cash counter but was shot by one of the four men when they were leaving, the report said.
The crime was caught on the store’s CCTV cameras and the footage was released by the local police. The Fresno County Sheriff arrested 21-year-old Armitraj Singh Athwal from Modesto a few hours later and are looking for the other suspects.
“Dharampreet was a completely innocent victim, just doing his job, when he was senselessly killed during this robbery,” Madera Sheriff Jay Varney said.
“We were informed about him being shot in the head,” Dharampreet’s uncle Jagdeep Singh told The Times of India. Jasser’s twin sister and parents live in Khotaran in Punjab.