Sensex and Nifty soar after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating
The BSE index surged over 400 points and Nifty crossed the 10,300 mark after the agency praised government reforms, including GST and demonetisation.
Indian markets and the rupee surged on Friday, after credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services upgraded India’s sovereign ratings. At 10.35 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 33,457.08, up 350.26 points after soaring over 400 earlier. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading 112.20 points higher at 10,326.95.
The markets were buoyed after Moody’s said the Indian government’s economic reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation, will enhance the country’s growth potential.
All sectoral indices – led by banking, realty and metal – were trading up on Friday morning. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading up to 3% higher.
The rupee opened at 64.75 and touched a high of 64.63 against the dollar, strengthening as much as 1.08% – its biggest gain since March 14. At 10.35 am, the rupee was trading at 64.87 a dollar, up 1% from its previous close of 65.32.