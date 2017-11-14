Kashmiri footballer who allegedly joined LeT surrenders to security forces
Majid Irshad Khan is believed to have joined the terror outfit after the funeral of a militant friend who was killed in an encounter.
Majid Irshad Khan, the 20-year-old footballer from Anantnag who was suspected to have joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier in November, has surrendered to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. He surrendered before the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit around 10.30 pm on Thursday night, The Greater Kashmir reported.
Khan, who used to be known as the David Beckham of Sadiquabad, is believed to have joined the LeT after the funeral of his friend Yawar Nissar Shergujri, a militant who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag in August, PTI reported. He had hinted at joining the militants in a Facebook post on October 29.
“When the desire for martyrdom beats in your heart, why fear the gallows then?” he had written.
After news of Khan leaving home, Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Altaf Ahmed said the police were ready to help him come back . “I have spoken to the family,” he told the Hindustan Times. “They were weeping bitterly, seeking their son’s return. I told them to try and establish contact with him, and we will facilitate his return.”
On Thursday, Inspector General Muneer Khan had also said the police will rehabilitate any local militant who surrenders.