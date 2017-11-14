Sex CD row: Patidar leader Hardik Patel takes a poetic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The 22-year-old leader subverted the lyrics of the 1970 song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’.
Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party after an alleged sex CD purportedly showing him were circulated on social media.
Patel took on Modi by subverting the lyrics of the song “Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se” from the 1970 Bollywood film Gopi. In the poem, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti national convenor criticised the government on several subjects, including the Ayodhya Ram temple matter, Dalit problems and cow vigilantism.
He also made references to the temple being made for Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. The Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday set up a shrine in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior for Godse. The right-wing organisation said it installed Godse’s bust to mark the anniversary of his execution.
In his poem, Patel also referred to Modi’s estranged relationship with Jashodaben. He also implied that the BJP and the prime minister were behind the alleged tapes featuring him.
So far, two CDs showing Hardik Patel are being circulated on social media. The PAAS on Thursday had claimed that the BJP had prepared to release 52 morphed clips involving its members – 22 were of Hardik Patel alone. It had also alleged that the BJP and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were behind the release of the CDs.
The row over the CD comes at a time when political parties are strengthening their campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and December 14.